Homeowner captures neighbor's stunningly selfish act on camera: 'There are people who believe they are the only person on the planet'

One maddening post to the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating is a reminder of how exasperating it can be to live next to neighbors who do not share common goals on community betterment.

In the post, the OP shared a photo of a car on their lawn and revealed that their neighbor's guest drove through their lawn in the morning just to avoid backing up their car.

"They drove over my ancient clay tile sewer line and we just had three inches of rain," they said to give more context to the fury. "Yes, they could have backed up."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The wrongdoing was caught on the homeowner's home monitor camera when the homeowner was unable to stop the car.

Redditors in the comments expressed their rage.

"Unfortunately, there are people who believe they are the only person on the planet," wrote one commenter.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Damage to property from neighbors happens when a lack of communication and collaboration sparks apathetic attitudes. In this case, the neighbor's guest directly harmed the homeowner's yard, which can not only be costly but can also cause greater damage to the ecosystem.

Many urged the homeowner to talk to their neighbor to make sure such an offense does not happen again. From there, the homeowner and neighbor can figure out the best way to fix the issue.

Instances where neighbors disagree with collaborating are consistent. Many instances of homeowner associations barring natural lawns or solar panels are an example of hindering sustainable solutions that help the community in the long term. Therefore, the first course of action is to try to compromise before raising the issue with lawyers.

"This is illegal," one commenter revealed.

Damage to the homeowner's yard could not only prompt legal battles, but it could also damage the lawn, a vital aspect of the ecosystem that keeps communities healthy.

The homeowner stated in the comments that this destructive behavior has not been the first occasion.

"[The neighbor's] care workers have been doing annoying stuff like dumping their car trash into our lawn [...] we always pick it up because she's always been a good neighbor, but this has me bent out of shape," the OP said.

Necessary conversations with neighbors are the first step, and if that does not work, escalating the issue to HOAs or city councils could put a complete stop to the issue.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.