Resident furious after suffering consequences of reckless neighbor's behavior: 'It's been really annoying'

After a heated exchange between two neighbors, one was left distraught and promptly took to r/LegalAdvice, a Reddit community that answers simple legal questions.

Explaining the dispute, the OP wrote, "I have a neighbor that consistently idles a giant industrial truck right next to my apartment. He takes the truck to work everyday but several times a month he will idle it for a hour or two right outside my window."

"It's a really deep idle that quite literally vibrates my apartment," they added, and the OP went on to explain that they work from home, so there is no way to escape the disturbance.

"I know it's not going to kill me, but it's been really annoying and gives me killer headaches," they explained.

After bringing the issue up with their neighbour, he got angry and demanded that the OP show him the law stating that he can't idle his truck near the OP's bedroom window.

In true Reddit fashion, the community gave precise legal advice to help the OP. California law states that any large heavy-duty diesel vehicle left idling for more than five minutes is illegal and can result in a hefty fine of $1,000.

The thankful OP decided to report the man anonymously. They decided that "he's not worth talking to first," following the previous aggression.

People who aren't willing to engage in conversation that could result in compromise can be difficult, and it's even more damaging in this case because their actions are causing unnecessary environmental harm.

Luckily, there are alternative solutions, as this subreddit proves. Usually, instances like these are not simply disagreements; they can be enforced by the law.

It's always worth looking into the legalities of a disagreement that involves environmental disputes. In this case, the emissions spewing from the large truck as it sits idle are not only inconsiderate to the surrounding community, but they're terrible for the environment. One report explained that just an hour of car idling can release roughly 4 pounds of planet-warming carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which is the equivalent of burning about one-fifth of a gallon of gas.

The supportive subreddit explained that the OP shouldn't feel alone in complaining.

"You likely aren't the only person he's bothered," wrote one user.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.