Frustrated homeowner fumes over neighbor's early-morning antics: 'I can't imagine living next door to that'

An experience with a noisy neighbor has sparked a Reddit discussion about inconsiderate and disruptive vehicle use.

On the r/BadNeighbors subreddit, someone detailed that a neighbor had been warming up their diesel dually truck early in the morning during winter. They said that the truck owner doesn't just let the vehicle run — he revs the engine "for a good five to 10 minutes."

They also mentioned that the noise was so loud that it seemed like the truck was in the room with them.

"Our bedroom window is about thirty yards away from his driveway, and every damn morning he wakes us up," they wrote.

Other homeowners were quick to sympathize, and some shared their own experiences with noisy neighbors.

"I can't imagine living next door to that," one wrote. Another shared a similar experience: "My horrible neighbor does the same thing with his motorcycle."

Some had advice on how the original poster could try to resolve their issue. One suggested that if their state has laws or codes against idling vehicles or diesel truck exhaust, they should "report him to the Department of Motor Vehicles and Environment Control."

The original poster's Reddit post has gained attention because it opens a discussion on the pollution caused by vehicle idling and revving. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, idling for longer than 10 seconds consumes more fuel and produces more harmful pollution compared to stopping and restarting your engine.

An idling car produces harmful exhaust fumes, which worsens air quality and releases pollutants that can trigger respiratory issues. Revving can also have a negative impact on the environment because it can contribute to noise pollution, disrupt communities, and lead to health issues like stress-related illnesses and high blood pressure.

Dealing with difficult neighbors can be challenging for homeowners. One way to address this, however, is by teaming up with the local community. If others in your neighborhood are also experiencing similar issues, you can band together to take local action, like petitioning for cleaner, more peaceful neighborhoods.

