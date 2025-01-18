Homeowner suffers health issues after putrid smells waft from neighbor's yard: 'Chances are it's bothering everyone else, too'

"You can and should report it to the fire marshal."

Smoke inhalation can cause a range of issues, including nausea and changes in mental state. Unfortunately, for one Redditor, two of their neighbors love backyard burning pits so much that it's affecting their home and health. The OP wrote that their next-door neighbor loves burning wood and bushes, while anonymous neighbor No. 2 enjoys roasting copper wires.

They said these actions have almost caused them to pass out, exacerbated their vertigo, and caused them to go temporarily deaf. The burning plastic was particularly troublesome — and may have even exposed the community to toxic chemicals. Sadly, the OP didn't see a path toward resolving the situation.

"The burning isn't allowed, but my city makes laws they don't follow through with, and I can't pinpoint the neighbor who is burning the wires. I only know it's someone behind me because I went looking one day, and the mailman confirmed it's someone on these two [streets]," the OP wrote, adding that even the poor mailman coughs from the smoke during his deliveries.

"I called the county, and they won't do anything about it unless I can give address … for the person burning wire. I haven't been able to locate that home," the OP explained.

Even though the situation is upsetting, asking around may help remedy the situation. Free apps like Nextdoor allow people to communicate issues in their community, such as porch pirates.

"Post it to Nextdoor. Someone will DEFINITELY know who it is. If it's bothering you, chances are it's bothering everyone else, too," one commenter wrote, suggesting that it might be wise for the OP to use a generic picture and not provide their full name if they weren't comfortable with a more direct conversation with whoever the offending parties were.

"You can and should report it to the fire marshal. Burning live wood is usually against most county laws. As well as the burning of the wire, rubber, that is a hazardous material," another person advised.

"Get a drone with camera," another Redditor suggested.

