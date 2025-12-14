Homeowner outraged by rude neighbor's unbelievable behavior: 'I really don't want to deal with this again'

A frustrated homeowner turned to Reddit for advice on how to handle a rude neighbor dumping trash into their yard.

The homeowner asked for suggestions in the r/neighborsfromhell subreddit. Both the original poster and their neighbor have large backyards with empty ditches, and their properties touch each other. According to the poster, their neighbor continuously throws trash, yard waste, and even remnants of a shed into the OP's ditch.

They explained that the problem is only getting worse, not better, stating: "We just rented a dumpster to remove some trash from our yard and also to remove THEIR shed trash from our yard. I really don't want to deal with this again. Also they never even asked us if this was okay."

Paying to have trash removed is expensive, time-consuming, and infuriating. It can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. This homeowner is paying to have someone else's trash removed, which was dumped illegally. It creates a major hassle for the OP — and it's a health and safety hazard.

The neighbor has turned the OP's ditch into a mini landfill. The garbage in it can release harmful gases that pollute the air, water, and soil. This creates an unhealthy environment for the OP and contributes to Earth's rising temperatures and polluted atmosphere.

The OP wants to take action but doesn't want confrontation. They wrote: "I was thinking of hanging a No Dumping sign, but I really don't want problems with this lady."





It's understandable that the homeowner doesn't want hostility around their house. However, the neighbor's behavior harms the homeowner, the community, and the planet.

Commenters had more stern suggestions than just a "No Dumping" sign.

One person offered a tough-love response, encouraging the homeowner to stand up for themselves: "People will treat you the way you let them treat you. You were okay with them dumping downed trees on your property because the town will pick them up anyway? You had to rent a dumpster in order to get rid of their old shed? Come on now."

It's a good reminder to hold people accountable for their poor behavior and stand up for yourself.

Another person said: "Fences make good neighbours! Close off their access?"

"Try and have a civil, non-confrontational conversation with her and [her] husband together. If that doesn't go well, camera and signs at your ditch," someone else suggested.

