Homeowner outraged after discovering shocking aftermath of neighbor's project: 'I want it cleaned out'

Frustration from a neighbor's lack of consideration typically ignites from a lack of collaboration between homeowners. One homeowner showed this transparently as they took to the subreddit r/legal to ask if their neighbor dumping lawn and tree waste on their property is illegal.

"My neighbors had some trees removed last week up at our lake property," the homeowner wrote to contextualize their inquiry. The tree debris was dumped into the ravine on the homeowner's property.

They further explained that the ravine is about 20 feet deep and was previously full of discarded trash and large logs, before the homeowner took the time and money to clear it.

While a buildup of tree debris is not overwhelmingly bad for the environment, it can still lead to unnecessary erosion and water overflowing, changing the behavior of the ravine, and with it, the ecosystems that rely on it.

Further, the homeowner has the right to establish what they want within their property.

"I want it cleaned out," the homeowner wrote in the post.

The first step to fix the problem, as Redditors in the comments urged, is to discuss the issue with the original poster's neighbor.

One Redditor pointed out that the neighbor simply might not know about the tree waste being dumped into the ravine, as tree removal companies are usually responsible for cleanup and removal.

"If their company just cut corners and dumped their waste on your property, the neighbor may help to get them back out there and clean it up as they were contractually obligated to dispose of it legally," the commenter wrote.

In that case, it's worth trying to have a conversation with the neighbor, as they may be more receptive to collaboration than expected.

If the neighbor is unwilling to address the issue, others have advice. The OP can post signs on the trees, rope off the area, get a trail camera, and take a log of all the dumping they notice to build a legal case against the offender.

Communication is always the first step to take before escalating an issue further. This ensures that both parties understand where the other is coming from and allows the option for change together. It also stops issues like these from arising in the future.

