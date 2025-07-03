Homeowner outraged after security camera captures footage of neighbor's shocking actions: 'He is doing this maliciously'

"This neighbor and I do not get along."

Much like family, you can't really choose your neighbors, especially the ones who live directly next to you. While this isn't always a bad thing, it's often inevitable to run into an unruly neighbor or two.

One frustrated homeowner happened to live next to someone who appeared to savor the opportunity to be petty.

Posting to r/HomeMaintenance, the Redditor shared their experience with a neighbor who ran a sump pump line that emptied straight into their yard.

To help document their troubles, the Redditor shared footage from their security camera that demonstrated exactly what they had to deal with. The short clip showed the line periodically expelling water into the corner of their yard.

Despite contacting their local county code violations department, the Redditor was allegedly told that since it was determined to be a swale, or a channel designed to collect and direct stormwater runoff, it was perfectly legal.

"This neighbor and I do not get along, so he is doing this maliciously and has refused to move it when asked," the homeowner noted.

Although they were rightly frustrated with the nuisance of the drain and the mess it was causing in their yard, the Redditor appeared to be more concerned with the potential damage to structures in the yard. "What kind of long term damage can I expect to my fence post and sidewalk?" they asked.

Swales can offer an array of benefits to any yard that sees significant rainfall. They are a natural and sustainable way to manage stormwater, directing water away from structures and into the ground. They can also help reduce runoff, filter pollutants, and replenish groundwater resources.

However, when done improperly or with malicious intent, they can lead to a messy situation. This can prevent some homeowners from planting a garden or maintaining a healthy yard without flooding.

A few users in the comments section attempted to come up with some practical and simple solutions to help the original poster avoid further damage.

"Use the runoff to feed a water-spitting fountain that gets the water back on to his siding," suggested one commenter.

Another user opted to dive into a little more detail. "The first thing you need to know is EXACTLY where the property line is. Is it down the middle of the swale or is it closer to your fence or theirs?" they asked. "Once you have that established you can determine whether the hose is encroaching on your property and remove it as needed."

While fencing is often the unofficial marking of property lines, your property deed and plat map may reveal something different. If those are unavailable or unclear, you can consult your county's or city's recorder's or assessor's office to find detailed records.

