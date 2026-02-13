Homeowner outraged as thoughtless neighbor causes serious issues: 'I'm at a loss'

While having neighbors can be a blessing, in some instances, they're more trouble than they're worth, especially when they have pets they don't properly care for.

One Reddit user shared their frustrations with a neighbor in the r/neighborsfromhell subreddit, lamenting the way their neighbor let their dogs roam free around the neighborhood.

The user wrote: "I'm at a loss what to do [...] This one neighbor [...] constantly lets his dogs roam around unleashed and they come onto my property and surrounding properties. Pooping and peeing and he doesn't even clean up after them. They come into my flower beds and dig into it."

The poster then asked for advice, as they said that talking to the neighbor hadn't helped, that animal control wouldn't do anything, and that they couldn't put up a fence at the moment.

Other Reddit users jumped in to offer advice ranging from the legal to the petty.

"Take pictures and videos of the dogs destroying your flower beds and file a claim in small claims court against the owner," one Redditor suggested.

Another person shared: "I had something similar happen, and I returned the dog poop to the front porch."

Dogs destroying a lawn is one of the more annoying neighborly things one might have to deal with, and one of the more challenging situations to work out between neighbors. As the dogs' owner wasn't responsive to a friendly chat, the poster's best bet would likely be to go the legal route to resolve the issue.

It's unfortunate, but bad neighbors like this one can make it far more difficult for homeowners to create the yard and home of their dreams. Whether it's dogs destroying a flower bed full of native plants or a neighbor shining a spotlight directly into someone else's house, these kinds of neighbors can get in the way of homeowners incorporating eco-friendly, sustainable solutions in their homes and yards.

As for this poster, they shared an update in the comments and said: "I have finally gotten through to someone that cares at the local police department. They are going to speak with my neighbor and possibly issue fines."

