Residents outraged by wealthy neighbor's destructive act: 'Prison time for all perpetrators involved'

A family's decades-old holiday shack in South Australia has drawn attention online after it was illegally demolished amid a dispute with a neighboring property owner, prompting some commenters to argue that "prison time for all perpetrators involved" is the only path to justice.

On Reddit, commenters shared and discussed coverage involving Barry Robertson's family, who had used the modest shack on government-owned land along South Australia's Fleurieu Peninsula for nearly 60 years.

According to reporting by A Current Affair, a dispute emerged when a wealthy neighbor, Julian Johnston, questioned the structure's legality and asked that it be moved.

While the disagreement over the shack remained unresolved, the situation escalated. Robertson previously said that the structure was destroyed and its contents removed, resulting in the loss of personal belongings and decades of family history.

In May 2025, builder George Lavrentiadis pleaded guilty to illegally demolishing the historic coastal shack — and a second nearby shack — both dating back to the 1930s and maintained by families for generations.

Lavrentiadis appeared before the Adelaide Magistrates Court, where prosecutors said he faces up to 10 years in prison following his guilty plea. Johnston, who owns the neighboring block and has plans to build on the site, has denied any involvement in the demolition and has not been charged.

Similar neighbor disputes shared on Reddit show that conflicts involving property destruction often resonate with online audiences.

In one case, a homeowner discovered that a neighbor had destroyed their land without consent, which prompted commenters to encourage legal action and accountability. In another, a homeowner's neighbor damaged their garden while the homeowner was away, sparking discussion about boundaries, responsibility, and respect for shared spaces.

For some online observers, the case raises broader concerns about how disputes involving long-standing use of public land are handled, particularly when irreversible actions replace legal resolution.

"Prison time for all perpetrators involved and compensation for the removed structure is the only path to justice here," wrote one commenter.

"These [people] can't keep getting away with this," stated another.

A third summed up the entire situation simply: "Definitely unfair."

