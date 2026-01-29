Homeowner shocked after discovering what neighbor did on their property: 'If you don't address this, they will do it again'

One homeowner took to Reddit to vent and ask for advice after their garden received unexpected and unwanted maintenance courtesy of their neighbors.

The original poster detailed that they previously had issues with neighbors, who had requested that logs from a fallen tree be cleared. However, the homeowner left the logs to provide habitat for local wildlife.

The neighbors were clearly not happy and reported the OP to the city. Officials gave the garden the all-clear, allowing the logs to remain in place. But it wasn't just the logs that were bothering the folks next door.

They decided to instruct their lawn care company to clear the leaves on the OP's property without permission. The homeowner wanted to keep them for animals to nest among during the winter.

"Most people wouldn't complain about some free labor, but I am astonished that my neighbors think they just own my lawn now," the OP said. "I had plans to make a garden and grow native plants this summer, and now I'm worried what they will do."

While the yard may not have been the neighbors' aesthetic preference, the OP was trying to do a kind thing for local wildlife by providing nesting spaces under logs, leaves, and brush.

Many small creatures get stranded during storms, and this backyard could have been a godsend for animals like squirrels, rabbits, and mice.

No one wants to live in a neighborhood where they feel unwelcome, judged, or threatened. If the neighbors were so upset by the logs and leaves in the OP's yard, they should have had a polite discussion rather than reporting them to the city and cleaning up the yard without consent.

The trust between the community members has now been damaged. If the OP decides not to proceed with plans for a native plant garden, that will be detrimental to local biodiversity and neighborhood health.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only case of neighbors overstepping their boundaries. One homeowner was devastated when their vegetable garden was destroyed by the people next door.

Another found resistance to their backyard habitat from neighbors who favored a manicured lawn.

The Redditors were appalled by the behavior of the OP's neighbors.

"I work in landscaping, and every owner I know would blacklist any client that tried to have me do that s***," one commented.

"If you don't address this, they will do it again," another warned.

