Homeowner slams neighbor's complaints about 'unkempt' lawn: 'Was worried my yard would deter [her] buyers'

"She is trying to sell her house."

One gardener's yard transformation is a certified hit. They shared their journey in turning a barren space into a haven for local wildlife and pollinators on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Three years ago, we bought our house with a barren yard," they explained. "Now, I'm the proud caretaker of a flourishing native garden — last year, I counted over eight different native bees visiting my flowers!"

The pictures showed native plants such as resilient California poppies and a large Douglas aster named Mr. Doug that they posed with. The transformation was good enough for The Backyard Habitat Certification Program in Portland, Oregon, to proclaim the yard a Certified Backyard Habitat.

Still, not everyone was on board with the homeowner's yard transformation, as they revealed in a follow-up.

"I did have a neighbor complain that my overwintering garden looked 'unkempt,'" they wrote. "She is trying to sell her house and was worried my yard would deter buyers."

In actuality, according to the gardener, they received compliments from prospective buyers. They revealed a sewer line issue was what was holding back sales, not their native plant garden.

This story reflects a wider trend across the U.S., where low-maintenance alternatives are replacing traditional lawns. Native plants and other options such as clover and buffalo grass require significantly less water and maintenance. They also support biodiversity, providing essential habitats for pollinators.

Even partial changes can make a big difference and allow homeowners to tap into the benefits. It will take some neighbors some time to come around, if they do at all. HOAs can also be a thorn in the side of homeowners looking to rewild their yards.

Still, many communities and organizations see the value in the move away from plain grass yards and will incentivize it with certification and rebate programs.

Redditors loved the yard transformation.

"Holy crap, that's an ASTER?!? No wonder you call him Mister, I'd be afraid not to!" one exclaimed.

"Stunning!!" another poster wrote. "I bet it's amazing to sit out there in the summer and listen to all the pollinators."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.