Homeowner devastated after finding aftermath of neighbor's destructive act: 'I've just been in shock all day'

Thanks to an overzealous neighbor with a lawnmower, a homeowner is back to ground zero with their native gardening.

Despite having gates separating their yards from one another, the neighbor decided to ignore those boundaries to do some mowing. As a result, a mixture of native plants, flowers, herbs, and healthy produce, including cantaloupe and tomatoes, that the OP worked hard to cultivate, is gone.

"I've just been in shock all day," the sad gardener wrote.

Thanks to the obvious gate, there was no way for the neighbor to mow over the property lines accidentally. On a slightly happy note, the OP shared, "He left a small chunk of my vegetables that were in a container."

Sadly, messing up someone else's healthy garden isn't an isolated occurrence. One person's beloved meadow was mowed down by a neighbor while they were running errands. Another Redditor reported how a landscaper installed harmful landscape fabric in their yard while they were away.

Whatever the reason for overstepping his mowing boundaries, the neighbor destroyed lots of hard work and valuable vegetation. A garden boasting native plants attracts and supports pollinators vital to the food chain. It's common to see other friendly creatures, like squirrels, grasshoppers, and even rare species, pay a visit.

Studies have shown that gardening is a boost to physical and mental health. That's why the OP remarked how it "made me SO happy to see all of the flowers and greenery every day."

While the shocked gardener tried to make light of the incident by stating, "I completely understand if he thought it looked overgrown," several commenters reminded them that it was still a violation.

"Call the police. If you have evidence like video or audio (of them admitting it), all the better. This was trespassing, destruction of property, and probably more," said one.

Others suggested talking to the mowing culprit to understand their motivation and to see if it was a mistake. Someone suggested, "Maybe he has really, really poor eyesight and thought it was all grass."

If the act wasn't malicious, and the two can talk about climate-friendly activities, the offending party may learn about the value of native plants or at least understand not to invade someone else's property again.

