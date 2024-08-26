Homeowner seeks advice after neighbor begins destroying trees without consent: 'It would be best to have an attorney'

"Your best move is to tell your neighbors you think that those trees are shared."

Neighborly friendliness often goes out the window when there is a dispute over trees. Things got heated for one homeowner when their neighbor decided to cut trees without warning.

Property boundaries and the trees that grow on them are a regular source of tension between neighbors. One homeowner asked Reddit for advice on how to handle the cutting of trees along their property line.

In the post, they explain that their neighbor let them know a tree service was removing "one or two" trees. When the tree removal team arrived, the OP was able to speak with them and limit the cutting to only a single tree. However, this is where things took a turn for the worse.

"The neighbors came to us and we mentioned that they didn't ask our permission to cut the tree down, to which they immediately raised their voices, started cursing at us, and said we don't have a choice about the rest of them coming down," they write. "They said the trees are theirs, but did not show proof when we asked."

The poster goes on to ask several questions on how to provide proof of who owns the trees. They also laid out their plan of action, including meeting with the town and speaking to a lawyer.

Unfortunately, neighborly disputes can be very hard to navigate. Angi has some advice for how to be proactive if you have trees along your property line, explaining, "It's better to work out the details before an incident occurs where action needs to be taken."

If you are able to start conversations early, you may be able to convince neighbors that eco-friendly yard choices are good for their wallets and the planet. Large trees like those slated to be cut absorb planet-warming carbon from the air and can help keep neighborhoods cooler.

The Environmental Protection Agency reported that suburban areas with mature trees can be up to six degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius) cooler than areas with no trees. Cooler temperatures can limit your air conditioner use and bring down your electric bill.

Commenters had lots of support and advice for the OP. "Make them aware in writing that you are doing a survey and if it proves them wrong, you'll sue them. It would be best to have an attorney do this," one wrote.

Another person suggested, "Your best move is to tell your neighbors you think that those trees are shared, and according to the law if they remove them without your permission they will be subject to damages."

