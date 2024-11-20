Distraught homeowner shares shocking photo after returning home to find property destroyed: 'File a police report for vandalism'

A homeowner was devastated to discover their neighbor cut all their trees while they were away.

While dealing with a medical issue, the homeowner and their family left home for a few days. However, when they returned, every tree along the north side of their backyard had been cut down.

After watching their home's security footage, the homeowner saw a man from the neighbor's property come over the homeowner's border wall and cut down all their trees.

All the cut trees were mature and 10 feet tall, offering privacy and monetary value to the homeowner's property. After hiring an arborist to assess the damage, the homeowner found out the total cost of damage and property value loss amounted to $47,000.

Redditors empathized with the homeowner and discussed next steps.

"The first thing is to file a police report for vandalism," wrote one user. "After that, get a lawyer."

"Definitely sue for trespassing too," responded another Redditor.

Navigating neighbor relations can be challenging, especially when it comes to landscaping. Across the U.S., homeowners have faced similar situations where their neighbors have trespassed onto their property and chopped down their trees.

Trees not only provide shade and natural beauty to your yard but also increase your property value. In fact, trees can increase the value of your home by anywhere between 3% and 15%, according to Money.com.

Having trees in your yard also supports the local ecosystem. They provide food and shelter for organisms while absorbing carbon from the atmosphere. As a result, trees act as habitat hubs and air purifiers, promoting the health of our planet.

Redditors tried to understand why the trees were suddenly cut down.

"Is there a utility easement above your property line?" asked one user. "If yes, it would not surprise me one bit that the utility hired someone to come out and chop down your trees."

"This is what it looks like to me," responded another Redditor. "I have one on my property and every few years they come through and cut the trees back."

