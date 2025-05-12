Renter devastated over destructive aftermath of neighbor's project: 'Notify your landlord immediately'

"Seems like your neighbor owes you a new lawn."

Unfortunately, we often have to suffer the consequences of the choices of our neighbors. That's exactly what one resident learned the hard way.

In a post on r/MildlyInfuriating, a renter shared his yard debacle with the Reddit community.

Photos show the aftermath of what happened when their neighbors hired a contractor for their waterline issues. An excavator drove through a patch of yard, leaving a muddy mess in its wake, including cones, pits, and track lines.

"Seems like your neighbor owes you a new lawn," one comment said with a grimace.

Others noted that, as a renter, the OP should hand their evidence over to the landlord to handle.

"Notify your landlord immediately. ... It's on the neighbor to pay for the repairs to the landlord, and it's on the neighbor to be compensated by the contractor. As a tenant, you have every right to pressure the landlord to get things done as quickly as possible. It's not your problem how it's paid for," another advised.

"Had a similar issue - my landlord got in touch with them and citing damage and runoff (with plenty of photos that I took) they made it good by replanting. Take tons of pictures and let your landlord do the rest," a third suggested.

While renting comes with less responsibility, coexisting can be challenging regardless. From hacking down fig trees to leaving piles of trash on shared porches, neighbors can make or break your quality of life — particularly when it comes to eco-friendly updates like native lawns, solar panels, and laundry practices.

While neighbors can be difficult, there are ways to find amicable solutions without resorting to drastic measures. As always, try having a conversation before escalating to legal action. It not only sets a foundation for mutual understanding but also makes for a much healthier living environment — pun intended.

