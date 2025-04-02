Homeowner stunned after neighbor takes issue with common household practice: 'Imagine being bothered'

Yet another frustrating example of what it's like to live under an HOA.

"Drying racks? What is this? A favela?? -a privileged white person no doubt." Those are poignant words from a Reddit response post to yet another example of "neighborly love" and an HOA.

In this case, the Redditor took to the r/sustainability subreddit to voice their frustration over a neighbor's complaint.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The complaint? The OP dared to dry clothes on a drying rack. In the yard. Gasp! As one response post put it: "Imagine being bothered by someone drying their clothes in the sun on their own property."

Complaints against HOAs are far from uncommon, and this one is yet another frustrating example of what it's like to live under one, especially with a neighbor more than happy to exercise their will over yours.

Coupled with the fact that HOAs can fine residents, eventually placing a lien on their homes if the fines are outstanding, makes stories like this one so much worse. The basic lesson is this: Use an electric dryer, or else.

Difficult neighbors are one thing, but difficult neighbors combined with the authority of an HOA can make "change" a steep, uphill struggle. A drying rack is the focus here, but can you imagine what would happen if the OP had decided to switch to a natural lawn? Install solar panels?

Some simply prefer a cost-effective, environmentally-friendly method for drying clothes — using methods that have worked for millennia. The average dryer plugs into a 240-volt outlet and consumes 1.8 to five kilowatt hours each cycle.

While that's not mind-blowing, it still costs roughly $0.40 per load, which adds up, not to mention the carbon impact left behind from manufacturing and transportation. Besides, clothes smell better and feel fresher after drying outside.

The sun's UV rays naturally kill off bacteria, which is a nice bonus. HOAs, along with perpetually affronted neighbors, tend to get in the way of climate-friendly home solutions. Fighting back isn't always easy, but there are ways to make necessary changes in an HOA community.

Plus, there are a few simple things worth checking into, as this response post suggested: "While some HOAs and Civic Associations have bylaws prohibiting these for various reasons, some municipalities have rules that override those bylaws."

Otherwise, being secretive is the only other option, which runs its own risk: "My HOA won't allow clotheslines, solar panels, or composting (but I have the composter hidden under my deck behind the lattice)."

