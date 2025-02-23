This expert-approved hack ensures your jeans dry perfectly every time: 'I won't look back now'

Drying jeans inside isn't always easy, especially if you don't have much space or the weather isn't great. But one cleaning expert on Instagram shared a hack that helps you fit more on your drying rack and makes jeans dry faster.

The scoop

Cleaning creator Lindsay (@dazzlincleaning) shared a video showing an easy way to save space when drying jeans indoors. Instead of laying them flat on a rack, she folds them in half and loops the legs over the bars, helping them dry better while leaving room for more clothes.

"I first saw @beckiesbitofsparkle show this and I was blown away! What an incredible tip and thanks for showing this, Beck! I won't look back now," she wrote in the caption.

This method not only prevents bulkiness that slows down drying but also allows better airflow, which can help reduce the risk of damp smells.

How it's helping

This simple hack saves space, making it ideal for those with limited drying room, like apartment dwellers or anyone without a dryer. It also helps jeans dry more evenly, reducing drying time and minimizing wrinkles, which means less ironing later.

This trick is also good for the environment. Clothes dryers are one of the biggest energy hogs in a home, according to the Department of Energy, so air-drying is a simple way to save electricity and cut down on energy bills. Plus, skipping the dryer helps reduce dirty energy use, making it a more eco-friendly cleaning option.

On top of that, air drying keeps jeans looking better for longer by preventing shrinkage and fabric damage caused by high heat.

What everyone's saying

Many users were excited to try it, and one commenter said, "This is genius or should that be jeanius, thanks for sharing."

Another shared, "I honestly thought everyone did this. My Nan taught me how to hang clothes on an airer when I used to stay there over the summer."

One commenter shared concerns about mold and ventilation issues when drying clothes indoors, "Best tip, don't dry inside unless you like mold."

Lindsay replied saying she uses a 20-liter dehumidifier to keep moisture from building up. It's a good idea to use one or just crack a window when drying clothes inside to help with airflow and stop dampness.

