Homeowner horrified over thoughtless neighbor's disturbing actions: 'We feel sick'

"Nobody slept in our house last night."

Conflicts between neighbors are not uncommon. But when it goes too far, some look to the internet for advice.

One Facebook user shared the ordeal that their neighbor had put them through by burning a mix of coal, firelighters, dog feces, and other toxic materials.

"Nobody slept in our house last night," they wrote in the My Air Quality Australia group.

"The neighbor kept lighting her wood heater, letting it smolder and go out all night. The chemical smell was horrific. … Our noses are still burning, and we feel sick. Nearly called the ambulance this morning."

Efforts to solve this issue had been unsuccessful. The original poster complained to the council, which had blocked their emails, to the local member, and to the ombudsman. All those efforts were in vain.

Whether the issue is trash management, noise pollution, or weed invasion, neighborhood conflicts can prevent homeowners from creating a climate-friendly environment for themselves.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Community mediation services are there to help, but sometimes they are not enough.

The supportive Facebook community was happy to offer some leads.

Some suggested paying the council to conduct a personal visit. Others advised sending anonymous notes to other neighbors to create a united front, or even recording a conversation with the problematic neighbor to use as evidence in court.

More practically speaking, another Facebook user recommended that the OP should follow their example.

"Cheaper than moving: I've spent a small fortune making my house better sealed for improved energy efficiency primarily and I now rarely smell smoke inside," they explained.

Of course, this suggestion offers an additional benefit. Weatherizing a home can reduce energy use, cutting energy bills and slashing associated power-related pollution.

"The ignorance of the harms associated [with] wood smoke is shocking," they said, adding that it might help to inform people about how the activity can cause harm to pets and children.

"Maybe then they'd be prepared to change," the commenter added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.