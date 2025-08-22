New homeowner exasperated after inheriting neglected yard from previous owners: 'It's going to be a lot of work'

Moving into a new house, sight unseen, can lead to some unsettling surprises, as one Reddit user discovered.

After purchasing a home they weren't able to view, from owners who swore they were gardeners who'd worked hard on the yard, the Redditor found out this wasn't quite the case.

They shared several photos of the yard on the r/gardening subreddit and wrote, "Y'all I have inherited years old neglected plants, tons of weeds and hard core invasive plants galore … I hope, in time (maybe a long time) to have flourishing native wildflower beds for our local insects and fauna … any tips and tricks appreciated."

One Reddit user suggested, "If you find English ivy up trees, severing stems and immediately coating the cuts in herbicide (the cut and paint method) works pretty well."

"You rip it out, as much as you can. Then dig what you see," another person added.

The original poster mentioned a host of invasive plant species in their new garden, including trumpet vine and English ivy. Unfortunately, plants like these have a habit of rapidly overtaking their surroundings, suffocating native plants, destroying the area's biodiversity, and damaging the local ecosystem.

Invasive plants can even destroy your home, as they crawl up walls or grow inside them. Trying to remove these plants and fix the damage they cause can be a huge headache for homeowners and a significant drain on their bank accounts.

The Redditor posting about these invasive plants has the right idea, though, in replacing the mess with native wildflower beds. Installing a native lawn can help keep invasive plants from spreading, save time and money on lawn maintenance, and even lower your water bill a bit.

Even better, utilizing native plants on your lawn creates a flourishing ecosystem that attracts pollinators, which helps everyone, as pollinators aid in protecting our food supplies.

Even planting a single native flowerbed can yield benefits, so consider looking at which plants are native to your region or utilizing a common native plant like buffalo grass or clover.

Not all is lost for this Redditor, though, as one person pointed out a silver lining: "It's going to be a lot of work but it's also pretty exciting you get to design and grow a new native garden!"

