Homeowner frustrated over disgusting situation in neglectful neighbor's backyard: 'It smells so bad'

A frustrated homeowner vented on Reddit about a neighbor's neglected above-ground pool, which had become a smelly mosquito magnet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Our neighbors have ignored their back yard and pool for 2 years now and it smells so bad and the mosquitoes are crazy!" the poster wrote.

The unsanitary conditions sparked concern among other Redditors in the thread. "I have a neighbor that doesn't care for his back yard either. Uses it as a dump," one commenter shared. "Some people live in a weird reality."

Others recommended Mosquito Dunks or draining the pool entirely. Another advised contacting the local health department, warning, "Mosquitoes are disease carriers and that pool is a breeding ground."

These concerns are more than anecdotal. According to the World Health Organization, vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue cause over 700,000 deaths globally each year.



In neighborhoods where outdoor spaces are left unmanaged, residents may be discouraged from initiating smart home upgrades. Pest problems and poor upkeep could make it harder to invest in solar panels or native gardens. Standing water can derail eco-friendly changes, reduce home values, and make it harder for neighbors to enjoy their spaces.

Homeowners dealing with similar issues can file complaints with their local health departments or vector control offices. They can also check municipal ordinances that address standing water. For instance, the Chicago Department of Public Health encourages residents to report issues that could spread mosquito-borne illnesses such as West Nile virus.

While the poster's case may seem extreme, it highlights a common issue: how neglect of even a single property can impact an entire neighborhood. Such situations, alongside disputes over solar panels or habitat-friendly landscaping, can slow efforts to create cleaner communities.

Still, residents should take initiative in speaking up. Commenters advocated for proactive, respectful communication. "Ask them? If you go over, just say hey I notice you guys didn't open your pool this year, Any chance we can get it covered or throw some chlorine or mosquito dumps in it? It's a bit smelly and causing a lot of bugs," one user suggested.

Another added, "I agree. Contact first and be neighborly. Even offering to supply a couple jugs of chlorine or something. Being nice goes a long ways. If they are jerks back, call the city."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.