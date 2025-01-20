Video exposes absurdity of city's 'ridiculous' pedestrian safety solution: 'America is actually dystopian'

"Hope that nobody decides to run you over that day."

A TikTok post dissects a growing "safety" trend at American crosswalks.

The video introduces the concept of pedestrian crossing flags at zebra crossings. On each side of the road is a bucket of orange flags. When you're ready to cross, you take a flag, check that it's safe to cross, and hold the flag in front of you as you walk across the street. The video adds "and hope that nobody decides to run you over that day."

While it's a good idea, in theory, many people don't use the flags or they all end up on one side of the street. The video shows two women using the crosswalk without a flag because of that very reason when a driver cuts them off as if they're invisible. Even when people are using the flags, cars don't yield.

The video goes on to point out that the flags aren't actually for pedestrian safety but rather to shift blame if a pedestrian is hit by a car.

"Pedestrian crossing flags are absolutely ridiculous and an insult to people walking," the caption read.

There is also sometimes a button to activate flashing lights for a crossing; the flags are an additional precaution. Oftentimes, however, drivers pay no mind, treating the caution lights as if they're merely a suggestion. It's an unsafe situation for all parties involved.

The majority of cities in the United States are not walkable. A 2023 Foot Traffic Ahead report, as cited by Smart Growth America, revealed that only 1.2% of the land mass in the top 35 U.S. metropolitan areas is walkable. In summary, there's a lot of work to do.

Walking is convenient, of course, but it's also healthy — physically and environmentally. On a personal level, walking improves cardiovascular health, reduces stress, and boosts immune system function. Globally, choosing to walk instead of jumping in the car reduces planet-warming gases, air pollution, and the demand for dirty energy sources such as gasoline.

However, the problem remains that most American cities don't have the infrastructure for pedestrians, which makes walking to and from anywhere an impossibility. It's important to be mindful of how we get from one place to another and take into consideration alternative options such as biking and public transportation.

If driving is the only option, make sure you're maximizing your efficiency by traveling conservatively, combining trips, and reducing vehicle loads. Another option is to organize a car-pooling system or look into purchasing an electric vehicle for long-term savings.

The crosswalk video stirred up over 7,000 comments, with many of them expressing disbelief with America's infrastructure-based loyalty to cars over humans.

"America is actually dystopian," one TikToker said.

"Yeah most 'safety' features in this country are not for safety, it's to dodge liability," someone else agreed.

"We need a total redesign of cities for pedestrians," another user suggested.

