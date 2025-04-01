Gardener shows off backyard oasis with surreal water feature: 'This is so zen and calming to me'

"Oh to be a frog and sit there."

A gardener took to Reddit to share pictures of their vibrant outdoor space with the Internet, including an absolutely incredible water feature.

Posting in the r/gardening subreddit, they shared their lush green space, where lily pads and other aquatic plants created what they called "a sweet little corner."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They explained their setup in the comments, noting that they kept their water clear using a combination of river rocks and "lots of oxygenator plants. Like, lots."

Then, they added floater plants, like the lilypads and azolla, which they were careful to keep in check.

"About 2/3 of the surface is covered with floaters. If they overtake the whole area, the submerged oxygenators suffer and the water gets cloudy," they explained. "So I take some of the azolla out and give them to the ducks and it clears right up. Plus happy ducks."

Spaces like this do more than just enhance the appearance of a yard. They can reduce stress for their human caretakers while providing a friendly environment for pollinators and other animals that use it as habitat.

On top of that, it creates a more diverse environment, moving away from a monoculture grass yard that requires far more time and effort to maintain. Instead, opting to rewild the yard or upgrading to a natural lawn saves time and money and promotes ecosystem health, like this aquatic garden does.

Commenters in this case loved the gorgeous space.

"Oh to be a frog and sit there," one said. This led the poster to confirm that frogs do frequent her water feature and sit on the lilypads.

"What a peaceful garden space you have back there," said another. "It must be a good place to unwind and connect with nature."

"This is so zen and calming to me," said a third. "Adding this to my vision board, OP."

