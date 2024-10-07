Gardener shares method to prevent fungal disease from ruining rose plants: 'Most probably caused by all the rain this winter, it looks awful'

"I am religious at removing the lower leaves of each shrub."

With vibrant colors and fragrant scent, roses are among the most beautiful flowers in the world. Beyond the romance they bring, roses offer environmental benefits by encouraging pollination and providing bird and insect habitats.

A common issue with roses is black spot and rust caused by fungal diseases. One rose expert shared her tips on Instagram for fighting fungus naturally.

The scoop

In a viral Instagram video, Sophie van Gerwen (@floraldaysintheshires) explained that black spot is a fungal disease that impacts rose leaves, while a parasitic fungus causes rust on roses.

"My climbing and rambling roses are covered in black spot and rust this year!" Sophie said in the video's caption. "Most probably caused by all the rain this winter, it looks awful!"

Rather than using pesticide treatments or even neem oil, which can harm pollinators, Sophie completely removes infected leaves and cleans her shears well to avoid spreading the fungus.

"I am religious at removing the lower leaves of each shrub to allow good airflow," Sophie wrote. "I also have salvias planted amongst them, as this is supposed to help. As the salvias release their scent, they also release sulphur which helps against black spot."

How it's working

Even with a bit of black spot and rust, Sophie's gardening hack keeps her roses looking beautiful and makes them a welcoming place for pollinators.

In her video, Sophie educates gardeners about fighting fungal diseases without using toxic chemicals. Her methods have proven effective, and there are other natural fungus-fighting hacks you might want to try as well, such as making a homemade fungicide with milk and water in a spray bottle.

As Sophie points out, good airflow around your roses is essential, as is ensuring they don't touch other plants or the ground. Keep the leaves dry while watering the roots to reduce dampness that leads to fungal growth.

Meanwhile, flowering plants like roses help filter toxins out of the air, support soil health, and establish a thriving garden ecosystem. Pursuing a gardening hobby also has well-established health benefits, such as boosting mood and increasing physical activity.

What people are saying

Other rose-loving gardeners weighed in with questions and suggestions in the comment section of Sophie's post.

"I've used baking soda and milk for mildew on courgettes, and it definitely slowed down the spread," one Instagram user shared.

"My mum put a whole load of garlic powder at the base of the rose into the compost," a person wrote.

"I fed my roses Epsom salt this winter, and black spot is gone!" commented another user.

