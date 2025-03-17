Resident shares mind-blowing image of their garden after attempting unique design: 'I can't stop looking at it'

A Reddit user posted a picture of their garden showing off a successful bloom in a small area wedged between concrete in what looks like an urban environment.

"I did a thorough cleaning in the spring before planting. Before and after the seeds [started] sprouting I kept plucking them. In the beginning it was trickier, but after they grew a bit I noticed which ones were weeds and which weren't," they said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster commented that they observed many people taking pictures and mentioned that even the mayor stopped by on a campaign outing.

Forum contributors were in awe of the beauty of the triangular patch of plants and flowers, asking for specifics about spacing, type of seeds used, and care.

The OP explained that there was really nothing to it. They simply cleared and cleaned the area, sprinkled a variety of seeds, and watered the area daily.

Rewilding your yard and planting a natural lawn are easy, eco-friendly ways to beautify your landscape.

Planting native vegetation is a low-maintenance way to make your yard beautiful. By planting species that grow naturally in your area, your garden will thrive, attract pollinators, and use less water than the alternative of planting non-native species. Fertilizers and chemicals that contribute to the warming of the planet are unnecessary, so rewilding your yard is better for the environment.

A grass lawn requires frequent mowing, fertilizers, and lots of water to keep it looking its best. By contrast, a natural lawn can grow freely with little maintenance or resources. The natural habitat supports local wildlife and attracts pollinators. By eliminating invasive species, the ecology of the area can thrive.

When you rewild your yard or plant a natural lawn, the maintenance required is low, so you save time and money as well.

The photo of the beautiful, natural patch planted by the OP attracted a lot of positive attention on Reddit and inspired commenters to do the same.

One commenter observed: "That's gorgeous! All the colors blend together beautifully."

"I can't stop looking at it," admitted another.

"People like you make the world a nicer place," summed up a kind commenter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.