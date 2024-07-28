Homeowner inspires with photos of backyard 'meadow' transformation: 'Such an inspiration'

A homeowner is inspiring dozens of others after completely transforming their backyard into a native plant haven.

In a recent post to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, the homeowner revealed their lawn was blooming one year after installing a variety of native flowers and other flora in Zone 7a.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner celebrated the successful blooms as they continued to grow despite drought conditions in their region along the Atlantic coast.

"Despite drought conditions, our late summer and fall plantings from last year are taking off well," the homeowner said.

They revealed they installed meadow plants, including two types of prairie grass as well as a number of native flowers.

Installing native plants is an easy way to keep your lawn looking lush and beautiful at a low cost. Wildflowers, prairie grass, and other meadow plants have been found to have deep root systems, making it easier to conserve water. Not only does this mean the plants will last longer in drought seasons, but homeowners also don't need to water as much — saving time, money, and energy.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The U.S. Forest Service has said that native plants are key to supporting a healthy ecosystem in your very own backyard by enriching the soil, increasing air quality, providing shelter for wildlife, and benefiting pollinators like bees and butterflies. Opting to install native plants in even just part of your yard will help protect the biodiversity in your neighborhood.

Several other homeowners raved over the natural lawn transformation, with many complimenting the floral growth.

"Such an inspiration!" one Reddit user said, saying the photos showed "exactly what I'm looking to accomplish in my side yard."

"Saved for inspiration later!" another said.

"Wow everything looks great!" a third wrote, asking for advice on how to maintain the natural lawn. "Despite my best efforts the heat this year has done a number on various areas of my gardens."

The original homeowner graciously responded, revealing that they keep the flowers and meadow plants growing by installing wood chips and pulling weeds. When it comes to water maintenance, the homeowner said they rely on Mother Nature.

"Most of the plants were starter size so got them going last year, now they get most of the water just from nature," they wrote. "The area gets smoked by the sun so all of these plants have been doing great."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.