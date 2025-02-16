Gardner's video of unusual lawn design draws applause: 'Every lawn in America should look like this'

A YouTube short is making waves online for showcasing a lawn that looks quite different from the neatly trimmed green carpets we're used to seeing in people's front yards.

Instead, gardener Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) has a yard bursting with wildflowers and native shrubs — and people in the comments are here for it.

The video's caption reads: "What every lawn in America should look like."

In the clip, Dickson excitedly shows off a native Cleveland Sage shrub and California flannel bush, as well as colorful blooms of the native Arroyo lupine and poppy wildflowers thriving in the yard, all in the total absence of "b******* grass." Dickson also points out how easy the yard is to maintain, showing off the furry leaves of the California flannel bush and saying, "You never need to water it!" Since the plant is native to the region, it's already adapted to local conditions and ready to thrive without a ton of extra care.

Traditional lawns guzzle lots of water. In fact, the EPA estimates that landscape watering makes up nearly a third of all residential water use — that's almost 9 billion gallons a day. They also require plenty of mowing and chemical fertilizers, which contribute to pollution in our air and water.

Rewilding your yard, on the other hand, is much lower maintenance, as Dickson points out with the California flannel bush. This means you save time and money you would spend otherwise taking care of plants that need TLC to survive in elements they aren't designed for.

Native plants are great for biodiversity, too, improving the soil and creating a supportive environment for pollinators. That's equally wonderful for humans since pollinators are an indispensable part of our food supply.

Even dedicating a part of your lawn space to native plant life can offer these rewards. If you're looking to upgrade to a natural lawn, consider eco-friendly alternatives like native plants, clover, or buffalo grass. Xeriscaping is another great method to cut water costs and prevent water waste, especially in hotter, drier regions.

Viewers are in love with Dickson's landscaping approach. "Absolutely love these videos!!" one commenter shares. Another sums it up succinctly, adding, "Grass sucks."

