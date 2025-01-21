Woman reveals clever way to cut water costs at home: 'So smart'

This hack comes at a time when California, a state known for its dramatic water loss in the last decade, is experiencing deadly wildfires.

Do you ever turn on the shower and wait until it warms up to get in? It's a common occurrence and one that this creator has hacked by reusing the water in a smart way. This simple solution can help combat drought conditions that can have deadly impacts on the world.

The scoop

"Here's what I do!" sustainable TikToker Charlie (@lifebeforeplastic) wrote in response to a question about saving water from their shower and what they do with it.

If the water is clean, they use it to water their plants inside and outside. If the water has soap in it, they use it for general cleaning such as mopping floors or for flushing the toilet.

How it's working

Drought conditions are increasing worldwide. In July, global temperatures reached "unprecedented levels," according to the European Commission. The extreme heat evaporated groundwater, leaving vegetation and biodiversity susceptible and under stress in many parts of the world. Low rain levels and high temperatures have also impacted the global economy as food and energy supplies have faltered.

This hack comes at a time when California, a state known for its dramatic water loss in the last decade, is experiencing deadly wildfires brought on by dry conditions and high temperatures. In October, 22% of California and Nevada was in drought and 64% of the region was abnormally dry. The National Weather Service has said that the conditions for fire are "about as bad as it gets."

Continued droughts are brought on by climate change but cultivated through the overuse of water. Water hacks such as this one can play a small part in helping reduce the drought conditions that can lead to devastating loss of life.

What people are saying

TikTok users agreed with the benefits of the hack.

"So smart!" wrote one user.

Another mentioned that they also love using the hack as a way to water their indoor plants.

