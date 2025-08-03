Gardener shares unexpected method for keeping pests off your plants: 'An amazing thing'

Other gardeners chimed in with their own tips.

Mint can be a refreshing addition to any classic summer drink, but the herb may also be the solution for gardeners looking to rid their outdoor spaces of pests.

From Seed to Spoon (@seed2spoon), a gardening app, shared a TikTok with thousands of followers to demonstrate why gardeners should consider adding mint to their yards.

The scoop

In the clip, a gardener showed the results after planting mint in a garden. Although the mint was initially planted in a pot, the gardener said the perennial still managed to spread quickly around the outdoor space.

"Mint is an amazing thing because it is easy to grow, as you can tell, and it spreads and it takes over very nicely," the host said.

While the gardener admitted that mint can be difficult to keep under control, there is a major benefit — it's the perfect natural insect repellent.

How it's helping

Not only can mint be used for various drinks and dishes, the perennial keeps those pesky insects away during the summer time. Spearmint and peppermint are known to ward off flies, fleas, and spiders, according to Earth's Ally.

Even with the helpful pest control, there is one major factor gardeners should consider when growing mint. The herb spreads rapidly, which means it can invade gardens and must be controlled. Invasive species can often threaten native plants and destroy ecosystems by competing for resources.

Overall, there are several advantages to growing your own food. Investing in crops can help consumers save hundreds of dollars per year on produce. Even more, gardening can lead to minimizing waste and reducing pollution.

Experts have said planting crops can also improve both physical and mental health. According to Mayo Clinic, gardening can have a positive impact on diets, reduce stress levels, and strengthen immune response.

What everyone's saying

From Seed to Spoon's TikTok hack garnered several comments from gardeners across the web. One commenter even recommended a strategy to keep the fast-growing plant under control.

"As it grows back, cut it and compost it!" the commenter recommended. "I know it's good for roses."

Meanwhile, another commenter suggested that gardeners take advantage of the plant's health benefits.

"Can also use it for tea!" the TikTok user said. "Helps with headaches and migraines."

