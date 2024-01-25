Home security footage captures clever husky’s life-saving actions: ‘[It] was just really … mind-blowing’

A horrific disaster was avoided this past holiday season thanks to the relentless efforts of one very good boy who made a rebarkable discovery.

Chanell Bell (@thenames_babe) posted a recap of the harrowing tale on Instagram, where she described how her 4-year-old husky Kobe was digging a hole in the front yard of their Philadelphia home. At first, she didn’t think much of it, but when Kobe kept at it, she thought, “This is not like him.”

Bell had recently dealt with a gas leak in her home, so she got a gas level reader to check again, but it came up normal. However, Kobe was persistent and continued digging. That’s when Bell took the reader out to the hole just a few days before Christmas, and it detected gas.

Repair crews spent the next few days fixing the leak. They told Bell that simply the flip of a light switch could’ve blown up the whole house, not to mention damaging the surrounding homes. “[It] was just really, really, really mind-blowing,” Bell said.

While Kobe provided a feel-good story for the holidays, this could’ve easily had a tragic ending due to the dangers of natural gas.

Natural gas is mostly made up of methane, and not only is it extremely flammable — making a leak a bomb just waiting to ignite — but it’s also more potent than carbon dioxide when it comes to trapping heat in our atmosphere.

Natural gas is used for generating electricity, to heat homes, or in gas ranges. In Bell’s case, it sounds like the gas was heating her house. If that’s the case in your home, you may want to look into installing a heat pump. While there is a significant cost upfront, there are tax credits available, and once installed, you can save up to $700 a year on energy bills.

As for gas ranges, there have been numerous studies connecting them to childhood asthma. One expert described it with a disturbingly clear analogy: “It’s like having a tailpipe from a car directly piped into your house.”

An induction range is a good alternative, but for those who can’t afford one or who rent their home, you can try a portable induction cooktop or other electric appliances.

Luckily for Bell, she avoided a terrible disaster because Kobe is such a good boy. Who’s a good boy? Kobe’s a good boy, yes he is! Such a good boy!

“I’m so thankful,” Bell said. “Thankful for God, thankful for my baby boy [Kobe]. Yes — Merry Christmas, everybody!”

