Tenant shares before-and-after photos after convincing landlord not to reseed grass lawn: ‘It’ll only get better and better with age’

The post features several photos that capture the amazing transition from 2019 to 2023.

One Redditor has people going gaga over their yard’s metamorphosis from meh to meh-smerizing after opting against traditional turf grass.

“Some before-and-after pictures,” the person posted on the CaliforniaNativePlant subreddit. “Landlord was going to re-seed with grass but I asked if it was okay for me to work on the landscaping and turn it into a native yard. She was all for it.”

Photo Credit: u/lrick87 / Reddit

Photo Credit: u/lrick87 / Reddit

The post features several photos that capture the amazing transition from 2019 to 2023. What started with a plot of dirt is now home to various native plants, including some colorful flowers.

Native, biodiverse yards like this put traditional carpet-like grass turfs to shame in a variety of ways.

For one thing, they can save you some serious dough because native plants generally require less water to thrive. This is a huge deal because the average American family uses 320 gallons of water per day. About 30% of that is devoted to outdoor uses. And another half of that is devoted to watering lawns and gardens. Unfortunately, a lot of this water goes to waste because of evaporation, wind, and runoff. Native plants help prevent erosion, too.

Turf-free yards also save time on maintenance because you won’t need to mow! And put down that bottle of insecticide — biodiverse, native landscaping boasts its own built-in pest control because it attracts beneficial insects and birds.

Plus, the plants attract pollinators and serve as cover for other wildlife. The original poster already notices the increase in wildlife traffic in the area, commenting that the “best part is seeing all the pollinators that frequent the yard now.”

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Want to follow in this person’s footsteps but don’t have the time? Yardzen is an outdoor design and build company that can help you reimagine and rewild your yard. Its American Rewilding Project has planted more than 100,000 pollinator-friendly plants, more than 50,000 trees, and more than 25,000 edible plants across the U.S.

All of this planting has conserved more than 1.1 million gallons of water, according to the company’s 2022 trend report.

The Reddit community gave this particular yard makeover rave reviews.

“How nice! It’ll only get better and better with age!” one person commented.

“Way more low maintenance than grass,” another said. “More interesting and more fun!”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.