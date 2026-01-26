Gardener shares photos after building charming backyard feature: 'It's become the new hangout'

One Redditor's journey into native gardening proves that all you need is a small space and some intentionality to make a big difference.

On the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, where users discuss anything under the sun regarding native plant gardens, a poster shared before-and-after photos of their native pond garden after just one month, and the transformation is inspiring.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The Redditor expanded on their journey into native gardening, saying, "I am so happy … my little pond is filling out, so I wanted to share. It's become the new hangout for the cutest Carolina wren."

The photos do the talking. After only one month of nurturing the native pond, in what looks like a portion of a backyard, it has erupted with life and color.

Native gardening not only supports natural ecosystems and positively impacts essential parts of our world, like improving air quality, but it can also bring so much joy and purpose into the lives of gardeners, as seen here in this Reddit post.

Not only can gardeners save some coin by forgoing traditional grass lawns because of all the upkeep, unnecessary water use, and maintenance involved, but it can also improve soil health and boost biodiversity by providing natural food sources and habitats.

At the onset, transitioning to a native plant garden may seem intimidating, but just like this Redditor, one small step at a time can make a lasting impact. Working with native plants can actually be very easy.

One native plant enthusiast said, "I … have native grass, barely water it, still green. Save the planet and be lazy. Plant native."

If you are curious about how to get started, check out this guide on how to upgrade to a natural lawn or this guide on rewilding your yard. If you need more inspiration, look at this other flourishing native pond.

Commenters highlighted the beauty of this native pond garden, saying, "It's so pretty!!!" and "This is lovely!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.