Gardener shares impressive before-and-after photos of recent project: 'Can't believe that's a few months progress'

"They require so little and give so much!"

Want to start a flower garden but not sure you have the time?

One Redditor proved how quick and easy it is to create a splash of beauty in your yard — if you use native plants.

In a post on r/NativePlantGardening, they shared two dramatically different photos.

The first shows a plot of bare ground with just a handful of green shoots poking out. Swipe to the second, and you'll find a lush garden of native plants bursting forward.

The wildest part? The two photos were only taken three months apart from one another.

"Native plants really are the real MVP," the original poster wrote in the caption.

"They require so little and give so much!" they added in the comments.

This proud gardener is right on the money. Native plants grow effortlessly in their home regions, which means they can quickly find success in home gardens. They are also extremely cost-effective, since they hardly need any extra watering or pest control once up and running.

In this case, the gardener chose species that are native to their local Michigan region, including spotted bee balm, pearly everlasting, blazing star, boneset, and golden alexander. They used some compost to improve their soil and stopped needing to water after the first month.

Beyond saving gardeners time and money, native plants are like vitamins for the earth. They belong in their local ecosystems, which means that other species benefit from them. Pollinators, such as bees and other tiny bugs, absolutely love native plants.

In fact, pollinators could not play such a crucial role in our food supply without them.

Consider adding native plants to your shopping cart, not only to quickly get your garden dreams off the ground, but also to make your yard a safe haven for some of Mother Nature's most important creatures.

"Can't believe that's a few months progress!" one commenter gushed over the original poster's photos.

"Bonkers results," another added.

"Garden goals right there!" a third affirmed.

