Gardener captures 'beautiful' images after plants summon extremely tiny critters: 'This is why we do what we do'

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: Reddit

Native plants are the healthiest, most beautiful parts of a garden because they're meant to grow and flourish where they live. 

In a post to r/NativePlantGardening, one Reddit user shared photos of their blooming native plants and the pollinators they're attracting. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP gave a shout-out to their stunning, purple downy woodmint, which attracts bees and quickly rose to the top of their favorites. In the comments, they revealed their other native plants include spiderwort and false indigo bush. 

"This is why we do what we do!" the OP wrote

Growing native plants is an excellent way to save time and money on garden maintenance while enjoying the beauty of nature at home. 

Native lawns and gardens are ideal for reducing water bills because they require less water and support local ecosystems. Native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all sustainable, affordable, and natural alternatives to monoculture grass, which requires extensive maintenance and drains natural resources. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Rewilding your yard, even partially, can be beneficial, as it draws in pollinators, which support and perpetuate our food supply. 

With a native plant yard, you'll attract beneficial wildlife to boost biodiversity and ecosystem health. Native plants can also naturally manage pests in your garden and eliminate the need for toxic chemical pesticides.

Fellow native plant gardeners loved the OP's photos and shared their admiration and appreciation in the comments. 

"Beautiful!" one user exclaimed. "I would love to be one of those bees!" 

Someone else wrote, "Great mix of species there." 

"Beautiful! I have a downy woodmint plant coming. Nice to see what I have to look forward to!" another Redditor shared.

The OP replied with a recommendation to plant it near grasses or other food-support plants because the stems can grow tall and flop over in rain and wind.

