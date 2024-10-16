Homeowner wows with breathtaking transformation photos of their yard: 'The texture and variety adds so much'

"Want to see what I worked on this year?"

One homeowner transformed their lawn with greenery and plants such as wildflowers, producing head-turning results.

The Redditor shared their lush garden in a post on the popular r/gardening subreddit and titled it "Want to see what I worked on this year?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They shared 14 pictures, highlighting different views of their notably impressive progress, especially since it only took a year.

Some of the wildflowers in their garden appear to include garden balsam, amethyst passion flowers, and nasturtiums. Plants they've grown include Malabar spinach, which they said has "taken over" the ledge on the edge of their property.

The pops of color and variety of plants show off some of the beauty that homeowners can expect by rewilding their lawns and putting in native plants. The benefits aren't just aesthetic either.

Native plants help pollinators, which are critical to our food sources. Since these plants have been around for so long, they've developed mutually beneficial relationships with insects such as bees and butterflies as well as local animals.

They can also cut down on the use of chemicals, including pesticides that pollute water sources.

One more positive of native plants is that because they are more suited to the climate, they will require less water and landscaping than water-guzzling grass.

Commenters on Reddit were impressed by the original poster's progress in reworking their garden.

"I love this! The texture and variety adds so much lushness to your garden," one gushed.

Another user simply called it "beautiful!"

Someone else was inspired by their use of Malabar spinach and was eager to try the original poster's use of it as a "spiller." They noted they "can always harvest it if it gets out of hand."

