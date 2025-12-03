Gardener considers bold plan to transform yard: 'Put a lot of time and effort'

Redditors in the comments had some helpful advice for the OP as they begin their plant journey.

It may seem counterintuitive to kill the grass on your lawn for environmental benefits, but it's actually essential to make way for native species. It can also be done in a way that benefits your lawn and saves you money.

A gardener in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit sought advice alongside photos: "We're aiming for a wild space with minimal maintenance beyond weeding."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They had already covered sections with cardboard, wiping out the grass underneath and creating bare soil to prepare for planting.

Before they started spreading their native species seeds, they wondered if there were any important steps because they had "put a lot of time and effort" into the lawn and were "anxious" about planting.

The OP is on the right track with wanting to go with native species to reduce their weeding commitments. Native plants are much lower-maintenance than a traditional monoculture lawn and require fewer resources like water, fertilizers, and pesticides.

According to the California Native Plant Society, native plants require 60-80% less water than traditional plants, which is a huge saving both financially and environmentally.

Their method of covering their lawn patches with cardboard is also effective, and known as "sheet mulching." The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources notes that the method is "inexpensive" and can decrease weed growth until new ground cover — in the OP's case, native plants — can fill in and crowd out weeds and non-native or invasive species.

Using cardboard is also a safer and healthier option as it doesn't require harmful chemicals that could linger in the soil and impact the new plants.

Redditors in the comments had some helpful advice for the OP.

Several people recommended adding a border around their native plant plots, with one person writing, "One could use an edger to help keep the grass from getting in, then of course hand weeding for the inevitable grass that got in anyway."

Another suggested keeping the seeds in the fridge for "3 months over the winter with sand, not paper towels. Then put down garden soil and sow into that soil in the spring."

