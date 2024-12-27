Overwhelmed homeowner shares dramatic before-and-after photos after making the bold decision to replace lawn: 'Bravo'

"Who would have imagined that you can still have some beautiful greenery without ruining the environment?"

Most people want nice, lush green grass surrounding their homes. But changing climates, droughts, and subsequent water restrictions are increasingly making that difficult. Frustrated homeowners everywhere have been waging daily battles against dead or dying lawns. But some have decided to take an alternate approach.

A homeowner in Denver, Colorado, recently took to Reddit to share dramatic before-and-after photos after fixing up their defunct yard. The poster, who is in Zone 6, replaced their more traditional grass lawn with native plants and is thrilled with the results.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I bought this house 6 years ago, it was an old defunct veggie garden with red mulch and several leggy lilac bushes … It is not yet done yet and I am constantly editing to see what works. But, the lawnmower is gone, the plants are filling in[,] and the songbirds and pollinators are happy!"

Native-plant lawns are increasingly popular because of their many benefits. They are extremely cost-effective as they help save on pricey water bills and maintenance. And they take much less time to care for than more traditional lawns.

The effects on the environment are also profound.

Native lawns promote healthy ecosystems for pollinators. This is essential to our food supply. According to the National Park Service, "Pollinators are responsible for 1 out of 3 bites of food we take each day. They are essential for the health of our ecosystems and the health of many of our food crops."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

There are many paths you can pursue if you decide to change your lawn to a more environmentally friendly option. Native plants remain extremely popular, as well as clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. Another attractive option gaining popularity is partial lawn replacement. This allows homeowners to dip their toe in the water. If you're considering changing your lawn for something more natural, take a look at this helpful guide.

When it comes to the original homeowner's post, the Reddit community overwhelmingly approved the change.

One user exalted, "Bravo on the upgrade." Another commented, "[W]ho would have imagined that you can still have some beautiful greenery without ruining the environment?" Others were more focused on the environmental benefits: "The native insects thank you, as do the birds and reptiles who eat them."

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.