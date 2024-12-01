Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after transforming struggling lawn into 'whimsical' alternative: 'This looks so good'

"The more I see these the more I want to start one."

Part of the American Dream has, for many decades, included a white-picket fence and a freshly mowed lawn. But the times, they are a-changin', and now homeowners — and lawn owners — have the dream of using their plot of land to give back to planet Earth. One great way to do that is to replace that freshly mowed lawn with a biodiverse and pollinator-friendly alternative.

One Reddit user proudly posted to the r/landscaping subreddit to show off their "biodiverse, pollinator friendly, inexpensive, low maintenance, evergreen, drought tolerant, chemical free" and "self fertilizing" lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor, who is in Zone 6 in Pittsburgh, added that "bees will love you, looks whimsical af."

While the change may seem like a big one, switching your lawn over to a clover-covered wonderland is easier than you think. Here are a few straightforward steps to get started on your journey.

The first is preparation, including mowing your existing lawn short and removing any debris. Next is broadcasting clover seeds evenly over the entire area. Then, keep the soil moist until the clover is established. Finally, once the clover is established, it is very low-maintenance.

Clover lawns are gaining popularity for a few compelling reasons.

First off, they're incredibly low maintenance, especially when compared to more traditional grass lawns. Clover requires less water than grass and often needs just a few mowings per year. That means you're spending less money on your sprinkler system and spewing less gasoline fumes into the air if you use a gas-powered mower.

Clover lawns are also more drought-resistant than grass lawns. This means that, unlike grass, your clover lawn will maintain its green hue and whimsical appeal even during the dry months if you're in a region where they are native.

Clover is also a natural weed suppressor. While grass can be spotty, which gives weeds the opportunity they need to take hold, clover grows very densely, which helps crowd out common weeds.

It is also incredibly soil-enriching. Because clovers are part of the legume family, they are able to pull nitrogen out of the air and direct it back into the soil, reducing the need for fertilizers. It also means that you won't be adding to fertilizer runoff, which is great news for the streams, rivers, lakes, and oceans nearby.

And finally, as the Redditor correctly indicated, clover lawns are incredibly pollinator-friendly. They support bees and butterflies, which not only helps support local ecosystems and biodiversity but also gives you the chance to see the wonder of the natural world every day from your kitchen window.

Commenters on the original post were inspired to make similar transitions:

One commenter wrote: "I think it's beautiful! I've been wanting to take the plunge and plant clover in one corner of my yard. After seeing yours I'm ordering seeds today!"

Another person said: "This looks so good, the more I see these the more I want to start one."

