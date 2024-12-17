Homeowner sparks inspiration with vibrant photos of unique landscaping: 'All the neighbors seem to like it'

A homeowner in New Zealand shared their creative approach to planting that added vibrant colors to a walkway.

Sharing photos on the subreddit r/NoLawns, the original poster explained that they ditched the "grass berm" in favor of colorful plants. "All the neighbours seem to like it," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The berm is an area between the sidewalk and the road that has a variety of names depending on where you live. Other common names include curb strip and boulevard strip. The OP noted that they replaced the grass strip with a few species of plants native to New Zealand, including ice plants, to make the area more colorful.

Installing a native plant lawn is not only pretty; it can also save you lots of time and money on gardening. Native plants are adapted to the local soil, wildlife, and weather conditions, which means they require very little maintenance once established. This is great news for your water bill, as it significantly reduces water usage in your garden. You also don't need to worry about buying expensive fertilizers or pesticides.

There are many options for native plant lawns. You could plant flowering plants like this homeowner did, or you could opt for clover or buffalo grass, which are great options if you prefer to keep your garden green.

Another benefit of these plants is that, unlike traditional lawns, they don't require regular mowing. According to the Chicago Tribune, the average American will likely spend over 70 hours a year tending to their lawn and garden. Switching to a natural lawn could reduce this time significantly.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Native plants also support wildlife and pollinator populations, which is important for food security.

Other gardeners in the comments were impressed with this homeowner's colorfully lined sidewalk.

"I love it! Very nice color, too," one commenter wrote.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another congratulated the homeowner on their creative idea, posting, "This is rad!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.