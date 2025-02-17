New homeowner overwhelmed by massive lawn issue receives expert advice: 'I have absolutely no idea where to begin'

"The average homeowner spends about 70 hours a year on lawn and garden care."

This homeowner is eager to upgrade their plain grass lawn into a thriving backyard habitat.

After buying a new home in Virginia, this Redditor asked the experts on r/NoLawns for advice on transforming their patchy lawn into a native plant paradise.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I would love to make my home look nice and support the wildlife I see regularly around my home," they wrote. "… I would also love a setup that does not require constant tending. … I have absolutely no idea where to begin to try and frankly I am completely overwhelmed with the size of that task and how to get started."

The homeowner is looking for a low-maintenance lawn that will support local wildlife, and a native plant lawn is a perfect fit.

Traditional grass lawns require a ton of upkeep, like watering, mowing, weeding, and fertilizing. The average homeowner "spends about 70 hours a year on lawn and garden care," the Chicago Tribune reported.

Once established, a native plant lawn should require very little maintenance — they'll thrive in their native zones. You'll save both time and money by switching to a native plant lawn.

Traditional grass lawns also do very little to support essential pollinators like bees and butterflies. Native plant lawns, on the other hand, promote biodiversity and provide shelter for local wildlife.

You don't need a complete lawn overhaul to enjoy the benefits of a native yard. Even a small change, like a handful of wildflowers, a garden, or native grass, can make a big difference.

Gardeners, landscape architects, and fellow lawn-less homeowners offered their advice on tackling the project.

"Start with one 'zone' at a time, and prioritize plants that are native to your region-- they are always going to be the lowest maintenance," one commenter recommended.

"The easiest (and cheapest) thing to do, is to expand your existing flower beds a little bit at a time; or, start island flower beds somewhere else and then expand those back towards the house," another user suggested. "Plants take time, so expect your yard to 'look silly' for a while."

