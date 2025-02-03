Mom transforms unused space into dreamy walk-through garden: 'Your kids will cherish this memory'

A mom of three and DIYer, Alexandra Brownfield (@graycedarhome), took to social media to give viewers a tour of her dream walk-through garden.

Transforming her backyard into a paradise took a lot of work, and she takes you through the entire journey from beginning to end.

The first and hardest step was to level the unused space in which they "moved more dirt than ever imagined." Then five raised garden beds were placed for seasonal vegetables with brick borders to create a path. Beautiful arched trellises made from cattle panels added a whimsical touch.

The addition of shrubs, perennials, and lilac trees made a beautiful garden that Alexandra is now able to enjoy with her children and chickens. The hard work certainly paid off.

"Let's DIY our dream homes together!" she exclaimed in the caption.

Gardening is a great hobby for so many reasons. It reduces stress, elevates your mood, increases physical activity, and gets you outside, which does wonders for your health. Gardening isn't always easy, but if you know the tips and tricks of what and how to plant, it'll put you ahead of the curve.

Incorporating native plants into your gardening will help reduce a lot of the hassle and save you money at the same time. Since natives require less maintenance, fertilizer, pesticides, herbicides, and water, they mean a less tedious task. Using native plants and flowers to rewild your lawn helps revive fading ecosystems that pollinators need to survive. Ultimately, this benefits all of us since pollinators are the champions of our food supply, responsible for one in every three bites we take.

Native lawns are becoming more popular as homeowners and gardeners are learning they can still customize the lawn of their dreams without feeling like they're compromising anything. Clover lawns and buffalo grass will maintain that green hue for traditionalists. Vegetable gardens, wildflowers, and tapestry lawns can bring a burst of color into the mix. There are even xeriscaping options for super-dry climates. You can always start out small to start reaping the benefits and grow from there.

The dream garden received five-star reviews.

"It looks beautiful! Excellent plan and work!" one comment raved.

Another exclaimed: "Wow, that's awesome! Your kids will cherish this memory forever!"

"Omgness, that is amazing! I love it!!!!" a third gushed.

