Gardener shares surprisingly easy before-and-after landscaping transformation: 'Your garden is gorgeous'

'After it's established, it's relatively low maintenance.'

The concept of a home wildlife habitat goes far beyond the mediocre standard of a traditional yard.

One grassroots nonprofit is showing the world how easy, beautiful, and beneficial embracing the look of a wild yard can be.

In a TikTok video, Homegrown National Park (@homegrownnationalpark) shared inspiration for creating a wildlife habitat in your own yard at home.

A spokesperson for the organization showed images of a meadow-style yard filled with native plants. The homeowner, Phyllis, keeps the plants tidy to blend in with the neighborhood while supporting the over 300 species of native bees in her yard in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

"I have a lot more butterflies, and I also see the birds," Phyllis said. "I have feeders, but the birds are also eating all the seeds, which is, of course, one of my goals as well."

The spokesperson shared: "Phyllis chose this kind of wild meadow style because after it's established, it's relatively low maintenance."

Homegrown National Park offers various resources to help you start growing native plants in your yard. These include keystone plant guides, a biodiversity map, and resources for finding what's native in your area and where to buy plants and seeds.

Not only are native plant lawns visually attractive and easy to maintain, but they're also excellent for the natural environment. Homeowners who adopt native lawn landscaping often find that they pay lower water bills and attract beneficial pollinators to their yards, which helps their gardens grow and protects our food supply.

There are many more examples of stunning native lawns here at The Cool Down, including clover lawns as low-cost grass alternatives. In communities worldwide, people are transforming their boring grass lawns into magical gardens by simply growing plants that belong where they live.

TikTok users were impressed by the garden and inspired to learn more about creating their own native gardens.

"Phyllis, your garden is gorgeous," one TikToker wrote in the comments.

Another TikToker wrote: "I looooove this."

Someone else commented: "Omg! I can save the bees!"

