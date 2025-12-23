  • Home Home

Landscapers share incredible before-and-after photos yard transformation: 'I want this so badly'

Not only is the space more beautiful, but it's easier for the owners to maintain.

by Brianne Nemiroff
A Los Angeles design duo shared the transformation of an urban yard into a thriving native plant lawn.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Living in an urban space with concrete, low sunlight, and no gardens can be depressing — not just visually, but literally. 

Nature boosts happiness, lowers mental distress, promotes positive social interaction, and fosters a sense of purpose in life, according to research published in the journal Science Advances.

A design duo from Los Angeles, Whelan Design House (@whelandesignhouse), shared one of their garden projects on their TikTok account, turning a depressing concrete driveway surrounded by dead grass, weeds, and gravel into a native lawn paradise.

"An urban yard turned native garden!" the caption read. "This is the story of how we transformed a neglected urban yard into a low-maintenance native habitat garden." 

In the photos, they showcased the actions they took to upgrade their client's yard. They tore up the grass, old gravel, and concrete, and planted a few dozen small native plants around the new garden space. 

They planted a few plants close to the home so that, as they grew, they would soften the siding, and they nestled some roots among rocks to hold them in place. The after pictures show a thriving native plant garden after a year-and-a-half of growth and maintenance.

Not only does this space look more enchanting, but it is also more functional for the owners and the wildlife. 

Native plants require little maintenance, water, and other resources, saving gardeners both money and time. They also provide habitats for small wildlife and a healthier ecosystem for pollinators. In springtime, the owners might see an array of birds, bees, and even rabbits, depending on their area.

For homeowners or renters with access to a lawn, it's easy and cost-effective to upgrade to a natural lawn. Clover, xeriscaping, and buffalo grass make great options.

The TikTokers in the comments were thrilled to see the beautiful results.

"You did an amazing job!" one user commented.

"I want this so badly," another wrote.

"I absolutely love the gentle pops of color from the little blossoms," another complimented. "So whimsical and harmonious with the space."

x