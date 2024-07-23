Homeowner shares striking before-and-after photos after ripping out grass lawn: 'We also play a role in ecosystems'

"Our entire yard was grass and my husband and a shovel saw its demise."

Abundant wildlife and flora can thrive in your very own backyard if you opt out of a traditional green lawn.

One homeowner recently revealed on Reddit that they and their husband tore up their simple backyard to nurture a blooming ecosystem behind their house.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner posted to the r/f***lawns subreddit, sharing several before-and-after photos of their lawn.

"What once was grass is now an ecosystem," the homeowner said. "Our entire yard was grass and my husband and a shovel saw its demise."

The photos revealed that the backyard became home to a number of differently colored flowers, various plants, tall green trees, and a number of vegetables growing in two raised beds.

It is not clear how much the original poster spent on the endeavor, but in addition to being beautiful, native plant lawns can help your wallet and the nature around you.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has estimated that it can cost at least $4,000 less to install native grass and plants compared to traditional turf grass — depending on the size of your property. Natural lawn alternatives such as buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and clover also provide major savings over time. Specifically, homeowners could bank up to $325 since they'll need less water, fertilizer, and pesticides to maintain their lawns.

Planting local flowers and vegetation also supports a healthier ecosystem for pollinators such as butterflies and bees. The EPA has found that natural lawns help create cleaner air, improve water quality, and lower noise pollution, as bulky lawn machinery is used less.

If you are curious about installing a native plant yard, check out The Cool Down's guide on where to start.

Several Reddit users gushed over the yard transformation, with one writing: "Love it! Looks so good!"

Others emphasized the importance of nurturing the wildlife in our own backyards.

"Humans are part of nature," one user wrote. "We as a species need to realize that we also play a role in ecosystems around the world."

