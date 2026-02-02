Homeowner shares striking before-and-after photos of narrow curb near their home: 'We ... need to step up'

"There are hundreds of these … in every city."

A homeowner showed a makeover of a narrow strip that transformed the side of their house.

They posted the impressive before-and-after in r/NoLawns, a Reddit community promoting alternatives to traditional grass lawns.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Originally, the area featured sparse grass and struggling weeds with dirt sneaking into the paved area. The whole effect was to make the brick on their house look old, and the overall area look disheveled.

The after picture revealed a vibrant display of native plants with straw mulch for water retention. The brick now looked more rustic than old, and the pavement was tidy and clear of dirt, which made everything look well-composed.

"There are 11 different native plants in this little area," the homeowner wrote. "I'm filling my whole backyard with natives too, but I am very fond of my little strip."

One user said they were right to feel that way. "You ought to be proud," they commented. "It looks great."

Other Reddit users especially took notice of the flowering yellow plant in the middle of the action, with multiple users asking the original poster to identify it. They obliged by revealing that it was a group of Golden Alexanders (Zizia Aurea).

Transitioning to native plants offers several advantages. These plants are easier and less costly to maintain since they require minimal watering and mowing. In this case, they improve the appearance of an area that struggled to support grass.

For those interested in similar transformations, you can consider other low-maintenance options such as clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping. Even partial replacements can yield substantial benefits.

One commenter applauded the effort and encouraged others to follow suit. They emphasized the abundance of small, underused plots in urban settings as an area where interventions like the OP's could make a big difference.

"There are hundreds of these useless little plots of grass in every city," they wrote. "We the people need to step up and take it upon ourselves to make our world a better place for everyone."

