Gardener shares inspiring before-and-after video of pretty backyard project: 'I got up today and started'

It might be time to kill your lawn. This TikToker shared how easy it is to "stop overthinking" and plant the garden they've always wanted.

"After TOO much research and overthinking, I got up today and started my in ground flower bed using the sheet mulching method with cardboard," explains TikToker Celeste (@celeste.first.home), who posts helpful videos about fixing up and landscaping for first-time homeowners.

Celeste explains the simple trick to killing a patch of grass to plant native flowers: "I cut a hole in the cardboard for my autumn joy sedum and all my other stuff is in pots for now. If I plant more I'll just make more holes. Who knew you can just START things even if you don't have it all figured out?"

Celeste cut a hole in a large sheet of cardboard and dug a hole for their plant. After planting in the hole, they covered the area with nutrient-rich soil and leaves, and neatly fenced it in with a simple line of bricks. The result is a major improvement from the grass patch from before, and by putting down cardboard, Celeste will have a weed-free garden to work with in spring.

Cardboard is the ultimate hack for weed suppression. It will kill grass and limit the amount of future weeding needed, reducing maintenance to a brief check-in every now and then to pull weeds. By using cardboard, Celeste is avoiding a major garden mistake. Many gardeners unknowingly make their lives much more difficult by putting down weed fabric. Professional landscapers have a lot to say about the efficacy of weed fabric; simply, it's not worth the trouble.

Unlike weed fabric, cardboard kills grass and then easily breaks down over time, whereas plastic weed fabric deposits countless microplastics into your garden, as well as creating potential issues with mold, root suffocation, and weeds growing through anyway.

By replacing grass with native flowers, Celeste is also saving themselves cash with a reduced water bill, and helping to conserve water, which is a precious resource. This hack is perfect for first-time homeowners and experienced gardeners alike.

There are many ways to improve your yard. Whether you dream of blanketing the area with colorful wildflowers, lush clover, or a curated selection of native plants, you'll be spending less time and money on maintenance and promoting a pollinator-friendly space. As this TikToker shared, it's never too late in the season, or in general, to create the lawn and garden of your dreams.

"Next summer you will be thanking yourself," wrote one commenter.

"I'm gonna go make a flower bed now, you just inspired me," said another.

