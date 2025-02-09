Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of amazing garden transformation after year of hard work: 'You've brought a lot of charm'

A viral Reddit post is showing before-and-after pictures of a modern, two-story home's front yard transformation, demonstrating what can be achieved with a little gardening imagination.

The "before" image taken in 2023 shows a bare tree and a patch of dirt in front of the house. Fast forward to summer 2024, though, and the curb appeal has been boosted significantly with the addition of colorful, vibrant native plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One comment said, "From plain, but solid with potential, to delightfully inviting and a door you'd feel safe to knock on! Love it."

What was once a barren space is now a thriving haven for native plants — which bring beauty to any residence and provide a home for vital pollinators.

The OP said in the comments, "The hummingbirds are all over the cardinal flower."

With a selection of blooms, butterflies, birds, ladybugs, and honeybees can become your outdoor house guests — boosting biodiversity and helping to secure the local food supply through pollination.

So how did the owner of this charming home achieve this outcome? In the comments, the OP said professional plumbers took out existing shrub roots, allowing them to dig and flip the grass before mulching and composting.

They grew vegetation based on personal preference and color variety from seeds and plugs. A timber installation came in handy to prevent soil erosion on the slanted street.

When initiating such a plan, research (as done by the OP) matters, and you can look up the many native varieties for your zone on websites such as Xerces Society or your local university extension. Don't assume that seeds or bulbs found in a box store or plant nursery aren't invasive.

Converting to a native garden means you save money on water bills and fertilizer. Store-bought fertilizers sometimes contain harmful chemicals, so avoiding them also helps prevent local waterways from becoming contaminated. Meanwhile, native plants have stronger and deeper roots compared to their non-native counterparts, making them healthier and easier to manage.

The comments section was filled with praise for how the OP revitalized their front curb. One person said, "It seems like you've brought a lot of charm and curb appeal to your home. Very inspirational and looks full of life!"

Another praised, "This is what it's all about, great job!"

After one person advised, "Sprinkle some Columbine and butterflyweed," the OP responded, "They're both in there! Columbine looks amazing in May."

