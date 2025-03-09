Gardener shares 'life-changing' impact of simple landscaping decision: 'You can't buy that'

It's been about five or six years since this Redditor started their native plant journey. They posted in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit to share how it's been a "life-changing experience."

The original poster learned that this type of gardening supports local wildlife and key pollinators, such as butterflies and bees. Milkweed, one of the OP's plants, is the only food source of the monarch butterfly, a species classified as endangered in 2022 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Commenters agreed that native plant gardens bring a sense of peace and joy to their lives as well.

"The amount of joy I get now from simply standing and watching pollinators & beneficial insects visit the native plants in my front yard is priceless. You can't buy that," wrote one user.

A diverse assortment of plants, ranging from ground cover to flowers to native grass to trees, mimics the natural ecosystem. It also provides more food and protective habitats to different pollinators and wildlife. This diversity makes it easier to always have some vegetation throughout the year while adding beauty through various colors, textures, and scents.

What's more, since native plants are acclimated to the local environment, they require less work, so homeowners can conserve water and avoid toxic fertilizers that contaminate water runoff.

When rewilding their yard, gardeners should first remove any invasive species. Start by pulling them out at the root and covering the area with organic mulch. Otherwise, such plants can take over the area by sucking nutrients from the soil, and some, like Japanese knotweed, even strangle trees. Removal and replacement with native and fast-growing ground cover like clover or wild ginger help prevent weeds from returning.

Many fellow native gardeners posted their process and love of the resulting biodiversity.

"It truly is therapeutic," responded one user. "During the season, I just get home from work and go out to sit in the garden for a while."

"It's also my goal to have natives blooming from spring till fall," said another gardener. "... I have a couple projects lined up for getting rid of some invasive honeysuckle/burning bush when the weather breaks a little and replacing with native bushes."

