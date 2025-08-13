  • Home Home

Homeowner faces city violation after neighbor's complaint sparks dispute: 'Should I hire a lawyer?'

by Lily Crowder
Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner implementing an eco-friendly garden was recently reported to the city, and Reddit was quick to help the person out.

In a Reddit post on the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, a user shared a photo of the violation they were sent by their city after their neighbor issued a complaint over the user's yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My petty neighbor never liked our garden project to turn my tree lawn into a wildflower meadow garden. Now she reported me to the city and I got this violation notice," the user said. "Should I hire a lawyer? Or do I need to turn my beautiful garden back to lawn?"

Native plant gardens are a great way to improve your lawn while contributing to the local ecosystem. By using native species, you can be certain your yard is pollinator-friendly and won't harm the existing plants and animals in your area, like an invasive species could. Plus, native plants are meant to thrive in your area, meaning you can save time and money on upkeep.

Neighbors and HOAs can be brutal impediments for those looking to rewild their yard. One person shared how their neighbor cut all the flowers off their plants. Another person was outraged to find their neighbors were spraying chemicals on their plants, which had the potential to harm their pets or kids.

Usually, dealing with neighbors can be as simple as having a conversation, explaining your intention with your native yard, and hoping you can reach an understanding. When clear communication doesn't work, you may need to take further action.

As the Reddit user with the wildflower garden had officials involved before they got a chance to reason with their neighbor, commenters shared input on next steps for this specific situation.

"Look up the bylaw first and the official text," one user recommended. "There are lots of states that have laws that override local laws and protect native plant restoration.'

Another user suggested getting the OP's community involved in a positive way, saying, "Been there. I rallied friends and neighbors to put in positive comments about my garden on the city's violation app. They left me alone after that."

x