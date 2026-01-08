Gardener shares before-and-after photos of 'fabulous' lawn transformation: 'I could not be happier'

A gardener took their time transforming their once-overgrown backyard into a lovely, manicured yard and garden and shared their success on Reddit.

In the r/GardeningUK subreddit, the original poster proudly shared the transformation process.

"Before and after of my first garden. 2 years between photos, and I could not be happier with the progress," they wrote in the caption.

One person in the comments complimented how tidy the garden and yard were, adding: "I love a bit of colour and pollinating flowers, but I appreciate that they're a lot of work!"

Contrary to that Redditor's assumption, pollinator-friendly plants and other native species require less maintenance than a typical monoculture lawn. Native plants don't require fertilizer and need less (if any) pesticides to maintain their health, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

They also require less water, as they're suited to the natural rainfall and moisture of the area, meaning you don't have to waste time turning on hoses, setting up sprinklers, or dragging around a watering can and spending excess money on your water bill.

The same goes for certain types of grasses for lawns. The OP didn't specify what species they used, but species such as buffalo grass and clover are — like native plant species — easier to maintain than a traditional lawn.

Native plants can also save you money and boost your home's value at the same time. According to Realtor.com, native plants and grasses cost $2,000 to $4,000 per acre to install, compared to over $12,000 for traditional turf lawns. And as buyers are becoming more eco-conscious, the outlet reported that a quality, healthy-looking lawn can boost a home's value by 5.5% to 14%.

And while no lawn is maintenance-free, working outdoors and in nature can aid your mental and physical health and provide a sense of satisfaction with your efforts, like the OP experienced with their beautiful new lawn.

Redditors in the comments admired the OP's garden, including the cute pup that appeared in some of the photos.

"Fabulous," one person gushed, while another added: "Looks lovely."

