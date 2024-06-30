Proud homeowner shares before-and-after photos after ditching grass lawn: 'Looks amazing'

"This has turned into a really fun hobby for me."

One Northern Colorado homeowner just shared a jaw-dropping front yard transformation on Reddit that's earning plenty of buzz.

The Redditor's post in the r/NoLawns community, titled simply "Vision to reality," showcases a stunning metamorphosis from a drab grass lawn to a vibrant xeriscape alive with native plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post features five photos documenting the yard's dramatic before and after. What began as a basic swath of turf has blossomed into a "modern landscape focusing on pollinators and native plants," as the Redditor describes it.

"After a year of working on taking my [water-sucking] lawn to a xeriscaped modern landscape focusing on pollinators and native plants, finally feel like this thing is coming together," the poster elaborated. "This has turned into a really fun hobby for me. Hopefully more to come. Northern CO, 6a.

"Preserving water was key," they wrote. "We had to water multiple times a week to only see green grass. Now I water very minimally, and the plants are native and focused on bees, butterfly's, and are a great place for other insects."

This savvy homeowner is reaping the many benefits of ditching the traditional grass lawn in favor of native, low-maintenance landscaping.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Planting native species conserves water, lowering bills and allowing for minimal watering even in dry Colorado. Native plants also provide vital food and homes for pollinators like bees and butterflies, supporting these keystone species that help feed humans by pollinating our crops.

Even replacing just a portion of a conventional lawn can yield major benefits. In addition to natives, alternative ground covers like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping with rocks create an eco-friendly, easy-care landscape.

The time and money saved on mowing, fertilizing, and irrigating can be invested back into planting a yard that works in tandem with nature, not against it.

Fellow Redditors are loving this inspiring landscape.

Comments like "This looks amazing!" and "Inspiring! Great job" are pouring in.

One fan raved: "There's something special about Colorado no lawns. Maybe it's the natives in your area, or maybe it's just that you all have good taste out there. I love love LOOOVE what you did."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.